Spreadbetters see Europe stocks lower post-Fed

BRIEF-Tier REIT to sell office building
* Tier REIT Inc- property was sold on March 1, 2017, to an unrelated third party and marks company's exit from Philadelphia market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 European equities are likely to open lower on Thursday, weighed down by weak data from China and tracking losses in Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced more stimulus but stopped short of using the 'big bullet' some had expected.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open down 21 to 22 points, or 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to ease 27 to 33 points, or around 0.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to shed 8 to 10 points, or 0.3 percent.
* Tier REIT Inc- property was sold on March 1, 2017, to an unrelated third party and marks company's exit from Philadelphia market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, March 2 Boeing will take Denmark to court over a lack of access to documents used in a decision to select Lockheed Martin's F-35 over Boeing's F/A 18 Super Hornet in a fighter jet contract awarded last year.
* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues