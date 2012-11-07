Spreadbetters see Europe stocks edge up on Obama win

LONDON Nov 7 Financial spreadbetters expect
Europe's main stock indexes to edge higher at the open on
Wednesday after a U.S. election victory for President Barack
Obama removed uncertainty over leadership of the world's biggest
economy.
However gains are likely to be limited as attention switches
to the so-called "fiscal cliff" of some $600 billion of spending
cuts and tax increases that threaten to send the United States
back into recession next year. To avoid the grave consequences
for the economy and markets, Obama now faces tough negotiations
with Republicans.
Spreadbetters expect Frankfurt's DAX to gain 15 to
41 points, or as much as 0.6 percent and Paris' CAC 40
to rise 1 to 10 points, or as much as 0.3 percent.
London's FTSE 100 is seen opening mixed, with calls
ranging from down 2 points to up 9 points.
Futures on U.S. benchmark S&P 500 traded down 4.2 points, or
0.3 percent at 1,419.80 points by 0605 GMT, off a session low of
1,411.20.