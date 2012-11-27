Spreadbetters see European shares up 0.6 to 0.9 pct

LONDON Nov 27 Europe's main stock indexes were set to bounce back on Tuesday after international lenders agreed on reducing Greece's debt, paving the way for the release of the next tranche of aid for the debt-stricken country.

Financial spreadbetters expected UK's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, higher, Germany's DAX to rise 53 to 65 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to gain 22 to 26 points, or as much as 0.7 percent.