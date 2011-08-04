European shares to rebound from 11-month lows

LONDON Aug 4 Europe's key stock indexes are likely to bounce back from 11-month lows on Thursday, mirroring gains in Asia and a late recovery on Wall Street, on expectations of strong company earnings and a new round of U.S. economic stimulus.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 29 to 32 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 66 to 71 points higher, or as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 38 to 41 points, or as much as 1.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 2 percent on Wednesday to 1,027.52 points -- its lowest close in 11 months and the biggest one-day percentage drop since March.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)