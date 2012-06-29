Europe shares to spike on EU bank supervision deal

LONDON, June 29 European shares are set to surge on Friday, with appetite for risk assets seen rising after leaders agreed on a supervisory body for euro zone banks and to allow them to be recapitalized directly by the rescue fund without adding to government debt.

London's FTSE is seen opening 85 to 93 points higher, or as much as 1.7 percent, Frankfurt's DAX may gain 114 to 117 points, or as much as 1.9 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 may rise 73 to 74 points, or as much as 2.4 percent, according to financial bookmakers.