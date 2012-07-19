版本:
Spreadbetters see Europe stocks nudging higher

LONDON, July 19 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to nudge higher on Thursday, bolstered by gains in Asia and on Wall Street overnight thanks to a stream of relatively upbeat corporate news.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open up around 10-14 points, or 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to gain 35-40 points, or 0.6 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 16-24 points, or 0.7 percent.

