European shares set to fall on Spain concerns

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
LONDON, July 23 European shares were set to extend the previous session's steep losses on Monday on concerns Spain might need a full-blown sovereign bailout and as bond yields in the heavily-indebted country climbed to their highest since the euro was created.
Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen governments were ready to follow the two regions.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 44 to 47 points lower, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 69 to 70 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 47 to 48 points, or as much as 1.5 percent.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors