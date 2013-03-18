Spreadbetters see Europe stocks down 2.1-2.3 pct on Cyprus plan

LONDON, March 18 European shares were expected
to fall sharply on Monday, with Cyprus' plan to tax depositors
rattling investors who are concerned that the move, if passed,
could set a precedent for future euro zone bailouts.
Breaking with previous EU practice that depositors' savings
are sacrosanct, Cyprus and international lenders agreed at the
weekend that savers in the island's outsized banking system
would take a hit in return for the offer of 10 billion euros
($13 billion) in aid.
"Despite reassurances from Brussels that Cyprus is a special
case and that indiscriminate levies won't be a common policy
tool, depositors across Europe are doubting their sincerity and
are fearing that a new precedent has been set for other
debt-laden euro zone countries," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at
Capital Spreads, said in a note.
Financial spreadbetters predicted London's FTSE 100
to open 121 to 138 points lower, or as much as 2.1 percent,
Frankfurt's DAX to fall 166 to 171 points, or as much
as 2.1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to drop 72 to 87
points, or as much as 2.3 percent.