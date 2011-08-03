Bookies see Europe stocks extending sell-off

PARIS Aug 3 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes sinking on Wednesday, mirroring sharp losses on Wall Street and in Asia on mounting concerns over the health of the global economy.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open 79 points lower, or down 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 96 points lower, or down 1.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 46 points lower, or 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)