Bookies see Europe stocks extending tentative bounce

Earnings push European shares higher, Storebrand and Aberdeen lead
LONDON, Feb 8 European shares rose on Wednesday led by mining stocks and financials on a heavy day for regional corporate results.
PARIS Aug 10 Financial bookmakers expect to see Europe's main stock indexes rise on Wednesday, adding to the previous day's timid rebound that halted a 20 percent dive, after the Fed pledged to keep rates near zero for at least two years.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 42 points higher, or up 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 33 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 13 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.