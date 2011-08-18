版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 12:51 BJT

Bookies see Europe stocks tracking Asian losses

PARIS Aug 18 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes losing ground on Thursday, tracking losses in Asian shares as nagging concerns over global economic growth keep investors on edge.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 59 points lower, or down 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 83 points lower, or down 1.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 42 points lower, or down 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐