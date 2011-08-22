Bookies see European stocks sinking again

PARIS Aug 22 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes sinking on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street on growing concern the world's biggest economy may slip into recesssion again.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 63 points lower, or down 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 64 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 35 points lower, or down 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)