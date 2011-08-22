Bookies see European stocks sinking again

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
PARIS Aug 22 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes sinking on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street on growing concern the world's biggest economy may slip into recesssion again.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 63 points lower, or down 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 64 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 35 points lower, or down 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement