Bookies see Europe stocks extend tentative rally

PARIS Aug 23 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes inch higher on Tuesday, adding to their tentative recovery rally and mirroring small gains on Wall Street and in Asia.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 27 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 7 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)