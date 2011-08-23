版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 23日 星期二 12:46 BJT

Bookies see Europe stocks extend tentative rally

PARIS Aug 23 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes inch higher on Tuesday, adding to their tentative recovery rally and mirroring small gains on Wall Street and in Asia.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 27 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 7 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐