Bookies see Europe stocks extend tentative rally

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
PARIS Aug 23 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes inch higher on Tuesday, adding to their tentative recovery rally and mirroring small gains on Wall Street and in Asia.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 27 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 7 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.