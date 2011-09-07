Bookies see Europe stocks bouncing back

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 7 Financial bookmakers expect the leading European benchmark indexes to bounce back on Wednesday after U.S. stocks trimmed losses in late trade following better-than-expected ISM non-manufacturing PMI data.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 68 points higher, or 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 93 points higher, or 1.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 51 points higher, or 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: