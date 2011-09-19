Bookies see Europe stocks halting recovery rally

BRIEF-IASIS Healthcare announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly medical loss ratio was 85.3 pct, compared to 89.5% in prior year quarter Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 19 Financial bookmakers expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Monday as a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a key euro zone vote revived concerns over the region's debt crisis.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 47 to 52 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 53 to 60 points lower, or as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 48 to 51 points lower, or as much as 1.7 percent.
* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 A fire in the workers' barracks of BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, left three workers injured early Friday, the company said.