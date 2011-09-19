Bookies see Europe stocks halting recovery rally

PARIS, Sept 19 Financial bookmakers expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Monday as a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a key euro zone vote revived concerns over the region's debt crisis.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 47 to 52 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 53 to 60 points lower, or as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 48 to 51 points lower, or as much as 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)