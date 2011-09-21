Bookies see Europe stocks falling ahead of Fed

PARIS, Sept 21 Financial bookmakers expect the leading European benchmark indexes to fall on Wednesday, as investors book some of the previous session's sharp gains ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 18 to 27 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 33 to 44 points lower, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 15 to 21 points lower, or as much as 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)