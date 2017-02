PARIS Nov 8 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, reversing a two-session drop and tracking gains on Wall Street, but the rebound was seen limited by simmering concerns over Italy's finances.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 33 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 62 points higher, or up 1.1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 23 points higher, or up 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)