Bookies see Europe stocks halting sell-off

PARIS Nov 24 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Thursday, as investors start to look for bargains following a near two-week retreat, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 29 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 13 points higher, or up 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)