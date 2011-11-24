Bookies see Europe stocks halting sell-off

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
PARIS Nov 24 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Thursday, as investors start to look for bargains following a near two-week retreat, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 29 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 13 points higher, or up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.