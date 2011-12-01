版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 13:49 BJT

Bookies see Europe stocks extending relief rally

PARIS Dec 1 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Thursday, extending a sharp four-session rally as investors' risk appetite continue to improve following joint action from top central banks to boost liquidity.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19 to 23 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 35 to 45 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 15 to 17 points higher, or as much as 0.9 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐