Bookies see Europe stocks halting sell-off

PARIS Dec 15 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to open flat to slightly higher on Thursday, halting a week-long sell-off, but the pause could be short lived as investors fret about a flow of downbeat news from companies.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open around 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and Paris' CAC- 40 to open flat.

After the close on Wednesday, France's Credit Agricole warned it would post a loss for 2011, and said it would write off 2.5 billion euros worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs in a cull of its investment banking operations.