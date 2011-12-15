Bookies see Europe stocks halting sell-off

GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
PARIS Dec 15 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to open flat to slightly higher on Thursday, halting a week-long sell-off, but the pause could be short lived as investors fret about a flow of downbeat news from companies.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open around 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and Paris' CAC- 40 to open flat.
After the close on Wednesday, France's Credit Agricole warned it would post a loss for 2011, and said it would write off 2.5 billion euros worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs in a cull of its investment banking operations.
