2011年 12月 19日

Bookies see Europe stocks extending losses

PARIS Dec 19 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main indexes to fall on Monday, adding to recent steep losses, as North Korean state television said the country's leader Kim Jong-il had died, sparking fears of regional instability.

Investors were also rattled by Fitch's warning that it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach."

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 47 points lower, or down 0.9 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 107 points lower, or down 1.9 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 54 points lower, or down 1.8 percent.

