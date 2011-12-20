Bookies see Europe stocks inching lower

PARIS Dec 20 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to dip on Tuesday, resuming their two-week slide on brewing fears over the region's debt crisis after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 13 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 14 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 6 points lower, or down 0.2 percent.