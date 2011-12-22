Spreadbetters see Europe stocks edging higher

PARIS Dec 22 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to edge higher on Thursday, but the rebound could be limited as the European Central Bank's loans to banks failed to ease fears over region's debt crisis.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 8 points higher, or up 0.3 percent.