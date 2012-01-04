版本:
Spreadbetters see stocks halting four-day rally

PARIS Jan 4 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to dip on Wednesday, halting a brisk four-day rally as cautious investors cash in a portion of the recent gains, worrying about the region's massive debt refinancing in the first quarter.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 22 to 28 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 16 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent.

