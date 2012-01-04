Spreadbetters see stocks halting four-day rally

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
PARIS Jan 4 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to dip on Wednesday, halting a brisk four-day rally as cautious investors cash in a portion of the recent gains, worrying about the region's massive debt refinancing in the first quarter.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 22 to 28 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 16 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.