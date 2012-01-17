版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 17日 星期二 13:59 BJT

Spreadbetters see Europe stocks extending rally

PARIS Jan 17 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally as investors brush off S&P's downgrade of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to focus on China's slightly better-than-expected data.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 37 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 25 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 12 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐