Spreadbetters see Europe stocks halting rally

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
PARIS Jan 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Tuesday, retreating from a near-six month high hit in the previous session, as investors await further signs that the euro zone debt crisis was easing before chasing stocks higher.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 20 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 33 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 19 points lower, or down 0.6 percent.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.