Spreadbetters see Europe stocks halting rally

PARIS Jan 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Tuesday, retreating from a near-six month high hit in the previous session, as investors await further signs that the euro zone debt crisis was easing before chasing stocks higher.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 20 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 33 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 19 points lower, or down 0.6 percent.