Spreadbetters see European stocks falling early

BRIEF-Questerre: Gross reserves grew by over 20 pct in 2016
* Corporate total proved plus probable gross reserves grew by over 20 pct or 3.4 MMBoe from 12.92 MMBoe to 15.78 MMBoe, net of production during the year
PARIS Jan 27 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Friday, triming some of the previous day's gains and tracking a dip on Wall Street, as investors await the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks before chasing stocks higher.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 31 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 33 to 40 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 19 to 20 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent.
* Corporate total proved plus probable gross reserves grew by over 20 pct or 3.4 MMBoe from 12.92 MMBoe to 15.78 MMBoe, net of production during the year
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
* Says 2017 will probably be last year of losses (Adds details)