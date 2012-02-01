版本:
Spreadbetters see Europe stocks rising early

PARIS Feb 1 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to inch higher on Wednesday, tracking slight gains in Asia following better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 20 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 27 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 19 points higher, or up 0.6 percent.

