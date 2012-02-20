版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 20日 星期一 13:51 BJT

Bookies see European stocks up after China easing

PARIS Feb 20 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rally on Monday as China's policy easing and mounting expectation that debt-stricken Greece is about to get second bailout package boosted sentiment.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 48 points higher, or up 0.8 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 77 points higher, or up 1.1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 39 points higher, or up 1.1 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐