Bookies see European stocks up after China easing

PARIS Feb 20 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rally on Monday as China's policy easing and mounting expectation that debt-stricken Greece is about to get second bailout package boosted sentiment.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 48 points higher, or up 0.8 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 77 points higher, or up 1.1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 39 points higher, or up 1.1 percent.