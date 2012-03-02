版本:
Spreadbetters see European stocks extending rally

PARIS, March 2 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Friday, adding to the previous day's rally and tracking gains on Wall Street, as risk appetite continues to improve following the ECB's latest liquidity injection.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 12 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 29 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 18 points higher, or up 0.5 percent.

