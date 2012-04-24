版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 13:03 BJT

Spreadbetters see Europe stocks halting sell-off

PARIS, April 24 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, halting the previous session's sharp sell-off, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 19 points higher, or 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 41 to 45 points higher, or 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 15 to 17 points higher, or 0.6 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐