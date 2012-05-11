版本:
Spreadbetters see European stocks resuming slide

PARIS May 11 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to drop on Friday, resuming a two-week retreat as Greece's political deadlock and a huge loss from JPMorgan rattled investors.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 26-27 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 45-46 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 28 points lower, or down 0.9 percent.

