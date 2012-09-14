Spreadbetters see Europe stocks rally on Fed stimulus

PARIS, Sept 14 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rally on Friday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus measures that will fuel the market's sharp three-month rally.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 70 to 73 points higher, or as much as 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 89 to 91 points higher, or as much as 1.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 46 to 53 points higher, or as much as 1.5 percent.