Spreadbetters see Europe stocks rally on Fed stimulus

Musk says Tesla to run contest for homemade commercials
March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.
PARIS, Sept 14 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rally on Friday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus measures that will fuel the market's sharp three-month rally.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 70 to 73 points higher, or as much as 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 89 to 91 points higher, or as much as 1.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 46 to 53 points higher, or as much as 1.5 percent.
March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.