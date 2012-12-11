Spreadbetters see Europe stocks inching higher

PARIS Dec 11 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to open slightly higher on Tuesday, helped in part by signs U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff" are picking up pace.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 3 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 9 to 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 10 points higher, or up 0.3 percent.