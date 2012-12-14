版本:
Spreadbetters see Europe stocks inch higher

PARIS Dec 14 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to inch higher on Friday, as improved manufacturing data from China offset worries about U.S. budget talks.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open flat to up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 6 to 19 points higher, or 0.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open flat to up 4 points, or 0.1 percent.

