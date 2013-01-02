版本:
Spreadbetters see Europe stocks up on U.S. deal

PARIS Jan 2 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rally on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal preventing massive tax hikes and spending cuts.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 57 points higher, or up 1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 35 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 44 points higher, or up 1.2 percent.
