Spreadbetters see Europe stocks falling for 2nd day

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Jan 31 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Thursday, set to retreat for the second day in a row after data showed stalled U.S. economic growth and Saipem's profit warning sparked worries about the earnings season.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 18 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 24 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 10 points lower, or down 0.3 percent.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 A unit of General Motors Co has reached a deal with port operator Terminal Puerto Rosario to import cars to Argentina, moving the U.S. automaker a step closer to exporting from its nearby plant, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: