Spreadbetters see Europe stocks falling for 2nd day

PARIS Jan 31 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Thursday, set to retreat for the second day in a row after data showed stalled U.S. economic growth and Saipem's profit warning sparked worries about the earnings season.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 18 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 24 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 10 points lower, or down 0.3 percent.

