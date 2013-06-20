Spreadbetters see Europe stocks sinking after Fed

BRIEF-Royalty North announces private placement financing
* Royalty North Partners Ltd- proceeds of private placement will be used to fund company's loan agreement with sst construction, llc
PARIS, June 20 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to drop on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin winding down its stimulus spending later this year.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 100 points lower, or down 1.6 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 95 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 41 points lower, or down 1.1 percent.
* Red Oak Partners Reports 7.15 pct stake in Educational Development Corp as of April 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2opBytE) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Changes to water down strict local content rules on equipment to extract deep sea oil could help Brazil's government earn 31 billion reais ($9.9 billion) worth of royalties and other revenue sources between 2020 and 2025, state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday.