2013年 6月 20日

Spreadbetters see Europe stocks sinking after Fed

PARIS, June 20 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to drop on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin winding down its stimulus spending later this year.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 100 points lower, or down 1.6 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 95 points lower, or down 1.2 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 41 points lower, or down 1.1 percent.
