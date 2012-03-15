European stocks trigger short-term bearish signal

* Charts show 'shooting star' bearish reversal candlesticks
* Medium-term bullish technical outlook still intact
* Bears still reeling from last week's trap
* "Don't fight the ECB", TradingSat's Ganne says
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 15 A three-month European
stock rally driven by central bank support for the financial
system could stumble before returning to its bullish trend,
analysts said as index charts showed a short-term bearish
signal.
Charts for the FTSEurofirst 300, the STOXX 600
, the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100
and France's CAC 40 showed a 'shooting star' candlestick
pattern for Wednesday's session that needs to be confirmed by a
lower close on Thursday.
Candlestick charts, which display the session's open, high,
low, and close of a stock or index, go back to the 18th century
when Japanese rice traders developed the technique to analyse
price movements and anticipate changes in trends.
The 'shooting star' bearish candlestick -formed by a close
similar to the open while the intraday high is much higher and
the intraday low is equal or slightly lower then the close-
usually signals the end of a rally.
"It's even a 'graveyard doji' for the CAC 40. That's quite a
negative signal," said Vincent Ganne, technical analyst at
TradingSat, in Paris.
A graveyard doji is a type of candlestick that takes shape
when a stock or index climbs, before paring gains during the
session and closing at the same level it had opened, signal ling
a loss of momentum.
"That being said, we should keep in mind that candlestick
patterns give relatively short-term signals, and beyond that the
medium-term trend for European stocks remains intact," Ganne
said.
"We just had a bear trap last week and shorts were
decimated, so there aren't many people still willing to play
this market on the downside. We're in a 'buy-the-dips' mood."
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 18
percent since mid-December, a rally sparked by the European
Central Bank's massive liquidity injection operations.
The rally lost steam in February as fears over debt-laden
Greece resurfaced, and there was a sell-off last Tuesday at
which point many investors positioned themselves to benefit from
further declines, by buying put options or short-selling stocks.
But the pull-back turned out to be short lived, trapping the
bears who scrambled to cut their positions, while Greece's
successful debt swap and better-than-expected economic data from
both the United States and Europe revived investors' appetite
for stocks, sending indexes to multi-month highs.
The Euro STOXX 50's target is 2,640 points, Aurel BGC
chartist Gerard Sagnier said, which represents the target of the
wave three of the Elliott wave pattern.
"We might have a bit of consolidation on the short term on
European indexes, before they start rallying again to reach
their targets. This would be followed by a serious correction,
before the market resumes its upside trend again," the chartist
said.
The Elliott wave theory is used to spot repetitive patterns
of waves in prices, based on the assumption that the market
moves in a direction in a series of five waves and into the
opposite direction in a series of three waves.
"Risks remain, such as rising oil prices, but the bottom
line is: monetary policy is driving this market," TradingSat's
Ganne said.
"We used to say 'don't fight the Fed'. Now we can add to
that 'don't fight the ECB'."