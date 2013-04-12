Charts signal prolonged weakness for European stocks

LONDON, April 12 Euro zone equities are at risk of a prolonged period of weakness, with charts pointing to a further pull-back of up to 10 percent after recent sell-offs pushed the market through important technical support levels.

On any such down leg, Germany is likely to remain relatively strong thanks to momentum from a 10-month-long rally, while Italy and Spain look the most vulnerable, charts show.

The rally in euro zone stocks ran out of steam last month, when the EuroSTOXX 50 traded near a 16-month high. The latest price action shows the trend could have turned, rather than the index consolidating for another rise.

The index has given back 23.6 percent of its seven-month rally from mid-2012 and fell last week below its 50 and 100-day moving averages before slightly recovering, putting it on track to complete a double top - a pattern that includes two peaks and typically signals a reversal of an upward trend.

"The medium to long-term cycle for the index is bearish," Murray Gunn, head of technical analysis at HSBC, said.

"Elliott Wave cycle suggests the bear market rally from the 2011 low topped out in January at 2,754 and if it moves below 2,563 (the low between the troughs) on increasing volume, it would confirm a double-top pattern," he said, referring to the theory that says prices move in a series of waves.

The index fell 0.5 percent to 2,661.31 points on Friday.

KBC analyst Jan Lannoo saw it in a 2,400-2,600 range this quarter, while Karel De Bie, technical strategist at BNP Paribas Fortis, singled out support at 2,560 and 2,425, lows hit before the recent peaks formed. A drop below these levels could accelerate a fall to levels not seen since mid-2012.

"If broken, the triangle support level at 2,150 is the next target on the way down," he said.

Signs of exhaustion on the S&P 500 also bode ill for European indexes, which have closely tracked their U.S. peers.

"The S&P 500 has been supporting European stocks, but the U.S. index is running out of steam. The S&P has got a very high insider selling ratio, signalling a period of exhaustion," said Hamid Malik, an independent technical analyst.

Deutsche Bank data showed the 50-day cumulative directors' selling volume in Europe had risen to 81.5 million euros, versus a long-term average of 54.2 million euros, while Pavilion Global Markets said the insider selling ratio at S&P 500 firms was at 12.4, against the last decade's average of 5.5.

"This leads us to conclude that insiders are not buying the current rally. History tells us that high insider selling is usually followed by disappointing S&P 500 returns in the following months," Montreal-based Pierre Lapointe, Pavilion's head of global strategy & research, said.

SPAIN'S SHOOTING STAR

Within the euro zone, charts suggest Germany's DAX is among the safest places during a sell-off, with the index likely to keep outperforming, supported by a 10-month uptrend, as long as a floor of 7,585 - hit in February - holds.

Charles Stanley analyst Bill McNamara said the level, if held, could act as a springboard for a short-term rally.

But the outlook for Italy, caught in political uncertainty after an inconclusive election, remained bleak. The FTSE MIB is down nearly 2 percent this year, against a 4.8 percent gain for the FTSEurofirst 300.

After this week's fall below the 200-day moving average, the FTSE MIB, down 0.4 percent at 15,948.24 on Friday, has support around 14,710-14,850, Commerzbank analyst Petra von Kerssenbrock said.

Spain was also likely to remain a laggard, with the IBEX seen hitting its November low at 7,500 in the near term.

"The IBEX remains technically very weak, with a monthly shooting star pattern in January dominating the bearish outlook. New lows below the 2012 low are probable over the next few months," HSBC's Gunn said.

The "shooting star" pattern often signals the top of the market and occurs when, after an uptrend, an index rallies during the session only to fall back and close at the lower end.