European shares hit 1-week closing high

LONDON Aug 17 European equities closed at their
highest level in more than a week on Wednesday after early
losses following disappointment from a Franco-German summit,
with investors training their sights on company earnings and
cheap equity valuations.
Strong gains on Wall Street after Target posted
higher quarterly profit and Staples raised its profit
outlook helped to improve sentiment, with investors returning to
grab beaten-down stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended 0.3 percent firmer at 972.13, the highest
close since Aug. 5, after falling to a low of 955.94 earlier as
a summit between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to calm investor jitters over
the euro zone debt crisis.
"Volatility remains the fundamental theme of the markets at
the moment. But there is still a lot to be positive about, given
where valuations are and as balance sheets look very healthy and
companies are awash with cash," said Henk Potts, equity
strategist at Barclays Wealth.
"Valuations are on single digit multiples in many developed
markets and create a good, long-term opportunity."
Drugmakers featured among the top gainers after sharp
declines in the previous two weeks. The sector index ,
which is still down more than 7 percent this month, was up 1.3
percent. Sanofi rose 3 percent after Deutsche Bank
ranked the French drugmaker among 25 European "quality names"
that provide good value for investors following a sell-off.
