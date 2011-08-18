European shares fall most since March 2009

LONDON Aug 18 European equities suffered their
biggest daily fall in two and a half years on Thursday, as a
slew of data cast further doubt on the strength of the recovery
in the world's biggest economy.
German shares lost most, with traders citing the
effects of a short-selling ban on financial stocks in other
parts of Europe and intensifying worries about politicians' lack
of a plan to address the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
The European banking sector , exposed to the euro
zone debt crisis, fell 6.6 percent and is down 29.7 percent this
year. Heavyweight fallers included Barclays and Societe
Generale , both down 11.6 percent. Germany's
Commerzbank fell 10.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended the session provisionally 4.9 percent lower at 923.85
points, the biggest fall since March 2009.
"The market is beginning to price in a recession. The
Philadelphia Fed number was an absolute abomination,"
Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"And until we get some clear idea of how policymakers are
going to deal with euro zone sovereign debt problems, it's not
getting to get any better."
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)