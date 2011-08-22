European shares bounce; ENI rises on Libya hopes

LONDON Aug 22 European shares bounced on
Monday, after a steep sell-off last week, with Italy's ENI
among the main gainers, on hopes that a new political
regime in Libya will help it restore oil production activities
to former levels.
ENI, the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya, rose 6.3
percent. France's Total , among the other heavyweight
energy companies active in Libya, rose 2.6 percent. The sector
gained 1.3 percent, though crude prices slipped in
anticipation of increased supplies from Libya.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.7 percent to a provisional close of 916.50 points, after
falling 6 percent last week.
Strategists said the market may have hit its low.
"If you believe super-easy monetary policy and lower oil
prices can help growth stay positive, albeit rather anaemically,
then this market forms a base," Bob Parker, senior adviser at
Credit Suisse, said. "It's not going to be driven by corporate
earnings. It's going to be macro-driven."
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)