European shares tumble on global economic gloom

LONDON, Sept 9 European shares ended sharply
lower on Friday on concerns U.S. President Barack Obama's $447
billion jobs package might face hurdles in Congress and as the
resignation of a top European Central Bank official signalled a
rift within the central bank.
The move by ECB Executive Board Member Juergen Stark to quit
in disagreement with the bank's policy of buying euro zone
government bonds to combat the currency bloc's debt crisis
further hurt sentiment at a time when the role of the central
bank was crucial to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares
provisionally closed 2.5 percent lower at 916.10 points, while
the Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Index fell
5.9 percent.
"It's hard to get excited about equities when they face such
considerable headwinds. The banking sector remains a dog of the
stock market with investors shunning every moment they start to
look like they've turned a corner," said Angus Campbell, head of
sales at Capital Spreads.
Banks, which have significant exposure to the euro zone
countries and generally suffer during difficult economic
environment, were the hardest hit on concerns the policymakers
were not doing enough to prevent major economies moving back
into recession. The European banking index fell 4.9
percent, while Societe Generale fell 10.6 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)