Europe shares tumble as Greek, Italy jitters mount

PARIS, Sept 12 European stocks tumbled to a two-year low on Monday, as mounting fears over the prospect of a Greek debt default and concerns following a surge in Italian yields at an auction prompted investors to dump equities across the board.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended down 2.5 percent at 892.46 points.

France's BNP Paribas lost 12 percent as investors fretted over the bank's exposure to Italy following the country's T-bill auction at which yields hit a three-year high above 4 percent, up from 2.96 percent at an auction a month ago.

"The fear goes well beyond Greece. The yields at Italy's T-bill auction today surged, signalling that contagion is real," David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at French broker Global Equities, said.

French bank stocks were also hurt by mounting expectation of a credit rating downgrade from the Moody's agency.

Several sources said on Saturday that BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole were expecting an "imminent" decision from the agency, which first put them under review for possible downgrade on June 15. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)