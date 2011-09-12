Europe shares tumble as Greek, Italy jitters mount

PARIS, Sept 12 European stocks tumbled to a
two-year low on Monday, as mounting fears over the prospect of a
Greek debt default and concerns following a surge in Italian
yields at an auction prompted investors to dump equities across
the board.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended down 2.5 percent at 892.46 points.
France's BNP Paribas lost 12 percent as investors
fretted over the bank's exposure to Italy following the
country's T-bill auction at which yields hit a three-year high
above 4 percent, up from 2.96 percent at an auction a month ago.
"The fear goes well beyond Greece. The yields at Italy's
T-bill auction today surged, signalling that contagion is real,"
David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at French
broker Global Equities, said.
French bank stocks were also hurt by mounting expectation of
a credit rating downgrade from the Moody's agency.
Several sources said on Saturday that BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole were expecting
an "imminent" decision from the agency, which first put them
under review for possible downgrade on June 15.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)