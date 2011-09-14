European shares end higher on Barroso comments

LONDON, Sept 14 European shares rose on Wednesday in a tentative recovery rally on hopes a plan by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to present options for the introduction of common euro zone bonds would help ease the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Trade was choppy, however, and Barroso said the plan was not considered a permanent solution to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, while Germany has had reservations in the past about a common euro zone bond.

"The market might want to have a relief rally every now and again, but structurally we still have lots of challenges," said Bill Dinning, head of strategy at Kames Capital, which has $77 billion of assets under management.

"Euro bonds makes sense, but implies a level of fiscal unity in Europe that could be a bit of a challenge, given the ongoing debate amongst policymakers."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 1.5 percent at 913.62 points, but briefly pared gains after news that Austrian approval of changes to the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund could be delayed until October.

Finmeccanica topped the best performers list, jumping percent in volume nearly four fold its 90-day daily average after a media report that General Electric is interested in buying Ansaldo STS . (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)