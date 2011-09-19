Europe shares end lower as debt plan hopes fade

LONDON, Sept 19 European shares fell on Monday, halting last week's gains on concerns over policymakers failure to so far come up with a concrete plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis and worries Greece might not receive its next aid package.

Finance ministers at the weekend were unable to come up with any answers to solve the regions debt crisis, while a German German conservative election defeat added to worries about the lack of unity amongst European politicians.

"Investors are wanting policymakers to give them a way out, but at the moment they are not offering that," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has $245 billion of assets under management. "That is a key worry."

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index fell 3.2 percent to feature amongst the worst performers as worries about the region debt crisis deepened and concerns grew if Greek defaulted the sector could by hit by a funding squeeze.

French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas , which both have exposure to euro zone sovereign peripheral debt, fell 6 percent and 5.2 percent to feature in the bottom performers list on the CAC .

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed down 2.1 percent at 917.75 points nearly erasing most of last weeks 2.4 percent gain. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)