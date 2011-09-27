European shares post biggest daily gain in 16 months

LONDON, Sept 27 European shares jumped on Tuesday to post their largest one day percentage gain in 16 months and were set to make their biggest weekly rise since July 2010 on hopes policymakers were putting together measures to help ease the region's debt crisis.

Bank stocks featured among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 banks index up 6.5 percent, continuing their gains for the third consecutive session on the optimism about a coordinated action plan. They are still down 30 percent so far this year.

"We are rallying based on the plan as it looks like politicians are beginning to take things seriously," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.6 billion under management.

"But it is a plan that has not been agreed yet and I am not sure it is all deliverable. I am not increasing my equity positions on the back of this news, there is still uncertainty out there and at some stage the market will reflect this."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed up 4.3 percent at 936.41 points continuing their gains for the third consecutive session. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)