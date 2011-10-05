European shares snap losing streak on bank hopes

LONDON Oct 5 European shares rose on Wednesday,
snapping three days of losses, after policymakers agreed to
strengthen the struggling banking sector and a
better-than-expected report on the U.S. service sector boosted
optimism about U.S. growth.
Investor sentiment improved after European finance ministers
agreed to safeguard banks as concerns about a Greek default
grew, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government
was ready to capitalise its banks if needed.
Dexia rose 1.3 percent in volume more than
three-fold its 90-day daily average after France and Belgium
prepared a rescue plan for the bank.
"The market is getting a little more confident that
policymakers are more serious about tackling the problems," said
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which
has $245 billion of assets under management.
Batty added although it was "helpful to see a road map" that
could give investors a clearer expectation of what might be
ahead, he was sceptical until he saw a "concrete plan in place"
and remained underweight European equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed up 3.1 percent at 915.19 points after
falling 2.7 percent on Tuesday on concerns about a Greek default
after an aid payment was delayed.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)