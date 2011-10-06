European shares hit five-week closing high

LONDON Oct 6 European shares rose on Thursday
to hit their highest close in five weeks, led by miners as the
Bank of England launched fresh stimulus measures to support the
UK economy, while banks gained on expectations euro zone
policymakers would recapitalise banks.
"The QE2 announcement is helpful for sentiment and a big
factor today as it is a sign central banks are thinking," said
David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.6
billion under management.
"But it is disappointing about the ECB. Interest rates need
to be cut in Europe where the crux of the problem is."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed up 2.4 percent at 938.40 points in a
choppy session having been as low as 915.44 earlier.
Miners were among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe
600 Basic Resources index rising 5.1 percent, while
STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 3.8 percent.
