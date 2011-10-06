European shares hit five-week closing high

LONDON Oct 6 European shares rose on Thursday to hit their highest close in five weeks, led by miners as the Bank of England launched fresh stimulus measures to support the UK economy, while banks gained on expectations euro zone policymakers would recapitalise banks.

"The QE2 announcement is helpful for sentiment and a big factor today as it is a sign central banks are thinking," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has $23.6 billion under management.

"But it is disappointing about the ECB. Interest rates need to be cut in Europe where the crux of the problem is."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed up 2.4 percent at 938.40 points in a choppy session having been as low as 915.44 earlier.

Miners were among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 5.1 percent, while STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)